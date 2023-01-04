Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Shares Up 0.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.