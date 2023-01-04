Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

