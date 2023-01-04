Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.04.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.