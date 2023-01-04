NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after purchasing an additional 823,255 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

