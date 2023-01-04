Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 12,772,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,844% from the average daily volume of 128,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Novo Integrated Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.