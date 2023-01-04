Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Raised to 1,100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 925.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $697.78.

NVO stock opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

