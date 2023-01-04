Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 110,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 149,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

