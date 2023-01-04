NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 38,146 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 21,812 put options.

NU Stock Down 12.5 %

NU stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

About NU

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $51,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

