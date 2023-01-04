Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 100.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

