ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) vs. GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Head-To-Head Contrast

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GlobeImmune alerts:

Risk & Volatility

GlobeImmune has a beta of -174.68, suggesting that its share price is 17,568% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A ObsEva 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlobeImmune and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.

ObsEva has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5,260.56%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeImmune and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobeImmune and ObsEva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ObsEva $20.11 million 0.61 -$58.38 million ($0.92) -0.17

GlobeImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ObsEva.

Summary

ObsEva beats GlobeImmune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeImmune

(Get Rating)

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About ObsEva

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. The company is also involved in developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. ObsEva SA was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.