Ocumetics Technology (OTCMKTS:MYND) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Ocumetics Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. 481,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 185,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Ocumetics Technology Price Performance

About Ocumetics Technology

(Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocumetics Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocumetics Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.