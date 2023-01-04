OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 322 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Home Depot by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

