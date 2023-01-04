Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OPHLY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.