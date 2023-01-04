Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OPHLY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

