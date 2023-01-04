Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 2.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 158,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 126,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Ontrak Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 93.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.