Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) fell 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 4,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on OPT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Opthea Trading Down 13.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.