Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) fell 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 4,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

