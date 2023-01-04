OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

