Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 3.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.08). Approximately 691,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,240,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($2.97).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.08) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
