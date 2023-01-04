Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 3.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.08). Approximately 691,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,240,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($2.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.08) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.58), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($336,418.70).

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.