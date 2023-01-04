Pachira Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Tesla by 202.4% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 184.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 195.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

