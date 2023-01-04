Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

