Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

