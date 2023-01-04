PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

