PBF Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the average daily volume of 2,776 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

