PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSBGet Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.45. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

