PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.45. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

