Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

