Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

