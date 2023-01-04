PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a sell rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 161,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

