Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWP. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.22%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 505,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

