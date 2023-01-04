Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Down 1.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.50. 31,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 115,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Performance Shipping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.