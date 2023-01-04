Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

