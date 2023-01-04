Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

