Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,812,000 after buying an additional 1,331,240 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares valued at $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

