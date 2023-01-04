Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

