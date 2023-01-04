Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 21%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Positron Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
About Positron
Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Positron (POSC)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.