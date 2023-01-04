PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Shares Down 6.3%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) from SEK 208 to SEK 150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

