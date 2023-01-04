ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading Up 3.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

