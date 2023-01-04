PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 0.3%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 14,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.