Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

