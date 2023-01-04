PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

