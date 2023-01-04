Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.38 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 3,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.86% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

