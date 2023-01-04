Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 50.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

