Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 4,888,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,814,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.50.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

