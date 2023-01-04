Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

PFE stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

