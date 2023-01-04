Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

