Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.03.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$32.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.