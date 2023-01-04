Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

