Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

