Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

