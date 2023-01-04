Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

