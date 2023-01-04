Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,836 ($70.31) and last traded at GBX 5,806 ($69.95). Approximately 1,087,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,273,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,754 ($69.33).

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($81.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.23) to GBX 8,200 ($98.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,050 ($84.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($86.75) to GBX 7,600 ($91.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.56).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,790.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,128.11. The firm has a market cap of £41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

