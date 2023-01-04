Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,800 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,800 ($93.98) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.41) to GBX 7,500 ($90.36) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,050 ($84.94) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,510.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

